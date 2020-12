Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Carlo's life story with friends and family

Share Carlo's life story with friends and family

Carlo Grier

July 18, 2020 - December 4, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Graveside service will be Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at 12 noon at Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden, Lizella.

Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.

Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store