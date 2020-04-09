Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Send Flowers Obituary

Carlos Malcolm Crook

April 6, 1939 - April 6, 2020

Kathleen, Georgia- Carlos Malcolm Crook, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence. He was surrounded by his loving family.

Malcolm was born in Montezuma, Georgia, on April 6, 1939. In 1953, at the age of 13, he was baptized at Salem Baptist Church. During his early childhood, he grew up on the Duke Peach Farm in Fort Valley. He graduated from Perry High School in 1957. After graduation, he joined the Georgia Army National Guard and proudly served for 10 years.

Malcolm had a lengthy and distinguished civil service career as General Manager for Material Utilization Programs at Robins Air Force Base. Due to his dedication and strong work ethic, he was able to serve as the WR-ALC liaison for DOD Disposal Programs and Special Tooling Programs. Throughout his career he was highly respected and known as a man of impeccable integrity and high moral character. After retirement, he served and enjoyed his position as a Material Consultant in automated systems research for Southwest Research in Warner Robins.

Most importantly, Malcolm was a man of sincere faith who loved serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins. As a true servant leader, he was elected to be a Deacon and served many years mentoring others and performing mission outreaches. His passion was evident as he participated in many mission trips throughout Honduras, Spain, and Guatemala. His passion for the Lord was evident and inspirational. Malcolm was a valued Men's Ministry member, and he was instrumental in developing the current church property with recreation fields and sports facilities. He loved his family at Central Baptist Church!

Malcolm had many hobbies and interests. He loved restoring classic cars, working on tractors, farming, and watching NASCAR races. He was a talented mechanic and enjoyed tinkering with equipment. Outside of his faith, however, the most important aspect of Malcolm's life was definitely his family. His concern was always for their happiness and well-being, even sacrificing himself to see their joy. To know Malcolm was to love him, and he leaves a great void in the lives of those who loved him so dearly. However, it gives the family such comfort to know that he is now in the comforting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!

Malcolm is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Sara, of Kathleen; daughter, Debbie Crook Gaines and husband, Paul, of Kathleen; son, Mark Crook and wife, Heather Crook, of Warner Robins; grandson, Matthew Crook of Warner Robins; sister, Claire Donnelly and husband, Lloyd, of Loudon, TN; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Evora McGuire of Perry, GA; and father, J.E. Crook of Montezuma, GA.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund, 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.

Due to restrictions in place regarding gatherings, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Please attend the service by live streaming via McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory's facebook -

McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.





View the online memorial for Carlos Malcolm Crook





Carlos Malcolm CrookApril 6, 1939 - April 6, 2020Kathleen, Georgia- Carlos Malcolm Crook, 81, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 6, 2020 at his residence. He was surrounded by his loving family.Malcolm was born in Montezuma, Georgia, on April 6, 1939. In 1953, at the age of 13, he was baptized at Salem Baptist Church. During his early childhood, he grew up on the Duke Peach Farm in Fort Valley. He graduated from Perry High School in 1957. After graduation, he joined the Georgia Army National Guard and proudly served for 10 years.Malcolm had a lengthy and distinguished civil service career as General Manager for Material Utilization Programs at Robins Air Force Base. Due to his dedication and strong work ethic, he was able to serve as the WR-ALC liaison for DOD Disposal Programs and Special Tooling Programs. Throughout his career he was highly respected and known as a man of impeccable integrity and high moral character. After retirement, he served and enjoyed his position as a Material Consultant in automated systems research for Southwest Research in Warner Robins.Most importantly, Malcolm was a man of sincere faith who loved serving his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was a faithful member of Central Baptist Church in Warner Robins. As a true servant leader, he was elected to be a Deacon and served many years mentoring others and performing mission outreaches. His passion was evident as he participated in many mission trips throughout Honduras, Spain, and Guatemala. His passion for the Lord was evident and inspirational. Malcolm was a valued Men's Ministry member, and he was instrumental in developing the current church property with recreation fields and sports facilities. He loved his family at Central Baptist Church!Malcolm had many hobbies and interests. He loved restoring classic cars, working on tractors, farming, and watching NASCAR races. He was a talented mechanic and enjoyed tinkering with equipment. Outside of his faith, however, the most important aspect of Malcolm's life was definitely his family. His concern was always for their happiness and well-being, even sacrificing himself to see their joy. To know Malcolm was to love him, and he leaves a great void in the lives of those who loved him so dearly. However, it gives the family such comfort to know that he is now in the comforting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ!Malcolm is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 59 years, Sara, of Kathleen; daughter, Debbie Crook Gaines and husband, Paul, of Kathleen; son, Mark Crook and wife, Heather Crook, of Warner Robins; grandson, Matthew Crook of Warner Robins; sister, Claire Donnelly and husband, Lloyd, of Loudon, TN; as well as several nieces and nephews.He is preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Evora McGuire of Perry, GA; and father, J.E. Crook of Montezuma, GA.In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests donations be made to the Central Baptist Church Building Fund, 1120 Lake Joy Road, Warner Robins, GA 31088.Due to restrictions in place regarding gatherings, a private graveside service will be held on Thursday, April 9, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. Please attend the service by live streaming via McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory's facebook - https://www.facebook.com/mcculloughfuneralhome/live/ . Malcolm will be laid to rest at Magnolia Park Cemetery.McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements. Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 9, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close