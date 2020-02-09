Carlton Eugene Spradley
Macon, GA- Carlton Eugene Spradley was born July 24, 1953 in Macon, GA. to the parentage of Cecil and Ruby Spradley.
He transitioned November 8, 2019 in Vacaville, CA. A memorial service reflecting his life will be held Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Jones Brothers Mortuary from 4-6 PM.
He is survived by his wife, Rosalyn Spradley of Vacaville, Ca.; son, Carlton Spradley of Fairfield CA; brother, Cecil W. Spradley of Macon and two sisters, Elizabeth S. Brown and Janice Spradley both of Macon, GA.
The family can be contacted at 168 Spradley Dr., Macon, GA or 478-718-2797.
View the online memorial for Carlton Eugene Spradley
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2020