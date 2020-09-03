Carlton Johnson
October 28, 1945 - August 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Carlton Ray Johnson, 74, passed away at his home on August 30, 2020. Mr. Johnson was born on October 28, 1945 in Sylvania, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Jackson Johnson and Annie Eudell Johnson. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years Lundianne Woodall Johnson and brothers Kenneth Johnson (Roseanna), Dennis Johnson (Twyla), and sister Vikki Dougherty. He has 3 children: Carla Johnson Dykes (Dean), Angie Johnson Baker (Keith), and Christi Johnson; and 4 grandchildren: Ansley, Jackson, Christopher, and Dalton.
Mr. Johnson was a Navy veteran, owner operator of his cabinet shop, and a past member of the Macon Kennel Club and Greater Atlanta Labrador Club. His passions were his dogs, cars, woodworking, his children, and love of his grandchildren. Carl was known for helping out people when they were in need.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Guide Dog Foundation or your favorite charity
