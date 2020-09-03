1/1
Carlton Johnson
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlton's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlton Johnson
October 28, 1945 - August 30, 2020
Macon, GA- Carlton Ray Johnson, 74, passed away at his home on August 30, 2020. Mr. Johnson was born on October 28, 1945 in Sylvania, GA. He was preceded in death by his parents Harvey Jackson Johnson and Annie Eudell Johnson. He leaves behind his wife of 49 years Lundianne Woodall Johnson and brothers Kenneth Johnson (Roseanna), Dennis Johnson (Twyla), and sister Vikki Dougherty. He has 3 children: Carla Johnson Dykes (Dean), Angie Johnson Baker (Keith), and Christi Johnson; and 4 grandchildren: Ansley, Jackson, Christopher, and Dalton.
Mr. Johnson was a Navy veteran, owner operator of his cabinet shop, and a past member of the Macon Kennel Club and Greater Atlanta Labrador Club. His passions were his dogs, cars, woodworking, his children, and love of his grandchildren. Carl was known for helping out people when they were in need.
A celebration of his life will be at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to Guide Dog Foundation or your favorite charity.


View the online memorial for Carlton Johnson


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 3, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved