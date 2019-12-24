Carlton Lamar "Butch" Boutwell
July 10, 1947 - December 22, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Carlton Lamar "Butch" Boutwell, 72, entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Scott Hagan officiating.
McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2019