Carlton Lamar "Butch" Boutwell (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carlton Lamar "Butch" Boutwell.
Service Information
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA
31088
(478)-953-1478
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
McCullough Funeral Home
417 South Houston Lake Road
Warner Robins, GA 31088
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carlton Lamar "Butch" Boutwell
July 10, 1947 - December 22, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Carlton Lamar "Butch" Boutwell, 72, entered into rest on Sunday, December 22, 2019.
Visitation will be Friday, December 27, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Scott Hagan officiating.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to read his full obituary and to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.


View the online memorial for Carlton Lamar "Butch" Boutwell
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.