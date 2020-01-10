Carlton Lamar Walker
Macon, GA- Funeral services for Carlton Lamar Walker will be held 2 PM Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Bold As A Lion Church, Napier Ave. Bishop Michael Burney will officiate. Interment will follow in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Mr. Walker, 38, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019.
Survivors include his wife, Trenichia Walker; parents, Apostles Carlton & Denise Walker; two sons, Nathaniel Carlton L. Walker, and Judah Ethan Walker; one sister, Tilesha Walker; and a host of other relatives and friends.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 - 7 PM in the Chapel of Jones Brothers Mortuary, 3035 Millerfield Road, Macon.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020