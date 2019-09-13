Carlton Lee Thompson Sr.
April 16, 1958 - September 2, 2019
Macon, GA- Carlton Lee Thompson Sr. was born April 16, 1958 in Macon, Georgia and passed September 2, 2019 at age 61. Lee was the son of the belated James Fred Thompson and Bertha Faye McCrimmons. He was one of three children; predeceased by his brother James and sister Betty Ann. Lee was a retired glazier and a fan of Bruce Lee, Louis L'Amour, and Southern Rock. He was survived by his son and daughter, Carlton Lee Thompson Jr. and Kathryn Leigh Thompson, Helen Thompson, niece Tasha Booth, nephews James Thompson Jr. and Robbie Bennett, and Sheryl Thompson. There will be a memorial in his honor at Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Rd, Macon, GA.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019