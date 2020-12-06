Carmel K. Bryant
October 9, 1930 - November 22, 2020
Macon , Georgia - Carmel K. Bryant, 90, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Sunday, November 22, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with the Rev. Joe McDaniel officiating. The family will greet friends from 1:00 p.m. to service time at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Georgia School for the Deaf, 232 Perry Farm Road, SW, Cave Spring, GA 30124.
Carmel was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Claude Estes and Hildred Sessions Kitchens. She was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Lloyd Bryant, step-daughter and son-in-law, Pam and Wayne Sanders and three brothers. She was retired from the Georgia Forestry Commission. Carmel was a member of Mabel White Baptist Church, where she signed the music and lead Sunday School class for over fifty years with the Deaf Ministry. She was involved in several local churches senior adult groups and volunteered at the Macon Little Theatre and the Grand Opera House. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, great great grandmother and friend to everyone.
She is survived by her children; Michael (Robin) Shaw of Macon, Randy (Dot) Shaw of Sugar Hill, Cherie Jump of Macon, stepsons; Rickey (Karen) Bryant and Danny Bryant, thirteen grandchildren, twenty-eight great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.