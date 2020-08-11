1/1
Carmen Shaver Brown
1928 - 2020
Carmen Shaver Brown
November 24, 1928 - August 9, 2020
Macon, GA- Carmen Shaver Brown, 91, of Macon, GA died on Sunday, August 9, 2020. The funeral service will be private due to COVID restrictions and held graveside at Riverside Cemetery on Saturday, August 15, 2020. The Reverend Cynthia Knapp will officiate. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Christ Church, 582 Walnut Street, Macon, GA 31201; Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210; or to the charity of the donor's choice.
She was born Carmen Ovares Shaver in Atlanta, GA on November 24, 1928 and was the daughter of Henry McCord Shaver and Carmen Ovares Shaver. She attended Druid Hills High School in Atlanta and Agnes Scott College where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Spanish and English. Following graduation, she worked for the Coca-Cola Company. Carmen spent all of her summers while growing up in Havana, Cuba where her mother's family lived.
Carmen was a member of Christ Church where she taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School for many years. She was a member of the Junior League of Macon, the Bibb County Medical Auxiliary, the History Club of Macon, the Macon Writer's Club, and the "Sewing Club." She was always active in the community and involved in supporting her children's activities. She loved her family and friends, writing, traveling, and making cheese straws and Chex mix for her grandchildren.
Mrs. Brown was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, William Morris Brown, Jr., M.D. She was also predeceased by her brothers Henry McCord Shaver, Jr. and David Addison Shaver. She is survived by her children Catherine Brown Rose and her husband Richard Rose of Fairfax, VA and William Morris Brown III, M.D. and his wife Jan Brown of Atlanta, GA; her grandsons, Richard Rose Jr. (Katherine), Turner Rose (Catherine), Davis Rose (Heather), Christopher Brown (Kara) and Cary Brown (Anna); her great-grandchildren, Luke Rose, Clara Rose, and Grace Brown; and her niece Jane Shaver Precourt. The family would like to extend special thanks to her caregivers for their friendship, support, and loving kindness.
Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
