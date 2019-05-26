Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory 2932 Hwy 41 N Warner Robins , GA 31030 (478)-333-3006 Send Flowers Obituary

Carmolene "CC" (Hill) Cook

August 2, 1933 - May 23, 2019

Byron, GA- Carmolene "CC" (Hill) Cook, 85, completed her journey here on earth and went home to Jesus, her Lord and Savior. The services celebrating her life will be held at a later date. "CC" will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Unique as her name, "CC" was born on August 2, 1933 in Sylvester, GA. She was the sixth child of eight born at the homestead of Henry Cook Hill and Georgia Queen (Lambertson) Hill. A farming family, she along with her parents and siblings, grew corn, harvested cotton and produced livestock to eat. "CC" played basketball, was a track star in long jump, high jump, fifty-yard dash and sang in the Glee Club. Her senior class voted her, Most Athletic and Best Dancer. She was also known as "Jitterbug Queen". "CC" was very proud of her high school accomplishments, especially her Sylvester High School letterman jacket. After graduation, she moved to Savannah, GA where she met the love of her life, Richard Tarver Cook, while working at the DeSoto Hilton Hotel. They eventually married, started a family and relocated to middle Georgia. "CC" was a homemaker for many years until the children started school, then she went to work at Timberlake Grocery and Enmarket Food Stores. After retirement, "CC" moved to Byron, GA, to the Heathrow Apartments, where she has enjoyed many friendships and experienced tremendous support. She enjoyed gardening and was quick to share clippings and seeds so that others could enjoy her love for flowers. She was a wonderful cook. A typical meal was a homestyle country cuisine with cornbread and biscuits. "CC" loved to fish and was known to throw an impressive fish fry, complete with grits, hushpuppies and coleslaw. She preferred her coffee percolated, was a late-night QVC shopper and loved to eat at Longhorn's, Casa Mexico in Byron and Red Lobster. "CC" was also known to eat seven chocolate glazed Krispy Kreme doughnuts in one sitting, she stated "I was hungry". She encouraged, hugged, helped, guided and was loved by so many.

In addition to her parents and her beloved husband, "CC" was preceded in death by her daughter: Angela Suzanne Cook; granddaughter: Victoria Davis Reynolds; grandson: Keith Anthony Cook and son-in-law, Randy Burgess.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Vickie (Cook) Davis (James), Virginia (Cook) Burgess, John A. Cook, Chris Cook (Jay), Catherine (Cook) Flickinger (Donald); 10 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister: Jacqueline Colette (Hill) Bryant; nieces , nephews and many loyal dear friends.

