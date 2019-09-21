Carol Ann Bittle
May 17, 1958 - September 19, 2019
Haynesville, GA- Carol Ann (Bloom) Bittle, 61, passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at her residence. Funeral services celebrating her life will be held on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at 6:30 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services.
Carol was born on May 17, 1958 in Panama City, FL to the late Dennis and Helena (Hadley) Bloom. She was employed with the Houston County Board of Education, where she was a special education teacher. Carol absolutely loved teaching and her students. She enjoyed gardening, camping and just being outdoors. She enjoyed researching history and visiting museums. Her greatest joy came from her granddaughter, who she loved dearly.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband of 36 years, Alvin Lester Bittle, Jr. of Haynesville, GA; children: Adric Bittle (Alesia McCoy) of Gainesville, GA, Alicia Bittle (Tyler Hardman) of Atlanta, GA, Amber Bittle (Arthur Horton) of Americus, GA and Alexander Bittle of Americus, GA; granddaughter: Aria McCoy of Gainesville, GA; aunt: Hilda Logan of Bonifay, FL; cousins: Sandy and Doug Logan both of Bonifay, FL.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 21, 2019