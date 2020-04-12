Carol Ann Mann
October 15, 1950 - April 9, 2020
Byron, GA- Carol Ann Mann went to be with her Lord and Savior on April 9, 2020 at the age of 69 with her loving husband at her side.
Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, a private funeral service for family only will take place on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Saint Patrick Catholic Church in Kathleen, Georgia. For those wishing to attend via live streaming, please visit Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/burpeescott/live/ or St. Patrick Catholic Church Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/pg/stpatrickga/videos/.
Born in Macon, Georgia, Carol was a retired insurance endorser at GEICO and life-long resident of Byron, Georgia. She was a devout Catholic and a member of the Saint Patrick's Catholic Church. Carol loved spending time with her family especially her grandchildren.
Carol is survived by her husband, Eddie Mann of Byron, sons: Brian (Melonie), Shane (Jennifer); ten grandchildren: Phillip, Jameson, Marissa, Madison, Isabella, Sarah, Ben, Josh, Lindsey, and Jerry Allen; 2 great-grandchildren; parents: Mike and Obie Jones; two sisters, two brothers, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 12, 2020