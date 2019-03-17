Carol Ann Sluder
June 2, 1942 - March 15, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Carol Sluder, 76, entered into the gates of heaven on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Carol was born on June 2, 1942 in Johnson City, Tennessee to the late George and Marietta Barker. She was dedicated to her family and her role as a military wife allowing her to travel the country with her family. Carol loved antiques and hosting booths at various flea markets and yard sales in middle Georgia. She was an artist and a past president of the Warner Robins Artist Association.
Her daughter, Elizabeth Hammond, preceded her in death.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 59 years, Ronald Sluder; grandchildren, Jason Hammond (Nicole) and Mallory Tucker (Jared); great grandchildren, Levi Chevy James, Lily Pearl James and Phoebe Jane Hammond and son in law, Ken Hammond.
Visitation will be Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home with a memorial service following in the chapel. At the family's request burial will be private.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Carol Ann Sluder to the Scottish Rite Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Foundation at 3395 NE Expressway, Suite 100, Atlanta, Georgia 30341.
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2019