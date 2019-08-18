Carol Ann Womack (1963 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Ann Womack.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Fairhaven Funeral Home
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Fairhaven Funeral Home
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carol Ann Womack
December 1, 1963 - August 15, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Carol Ann Myers Womack, 55, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. The family will will have a time of visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 12 noon until service time in the funeral home.
Born in California, She was a retired Aircraft Parts Specialist with several aviation companies.
She is survived by her husband, Larry David Womack, Children, Joshua Shane Tyson, Jamie Ann Bracewell, and Jordan Rene Womack. Mother and Step father, Larry and Karin Myers; Brother, Larry Myers Jr. ; sister, Sherri Horton; grandchildren, Colby Tyson, Aliyah Tyson, Makayla Bracewell, Rianna Bracewell, and Paisley Antebellum Bracewell.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com.
Fairhaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements


View the online memorial for Carol Ann Womack
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.