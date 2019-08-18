Carol Ann Womack
December 1, 1963 - August 15, 2019
Macon, Georgia- Carol Ann Myers Womack, 55, of Macon, Georgia passed away Friday, August 16, 2019. Funeral services will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel of Fairhaven Funeral Home. The family will will have a time of visitation on Monday, August 19, 2019 from 12 noon until service time in the funeral home.
Born in California, She was a retired Aircraft Parts Specialist with several aviation companies.
She is survived by her husband, Larry David Womack, Children, Joshua Shane Tyson, Jamie Ann Bracewell, and Jordan Rene Womack. Mother and Step father, Larry and Karin Myers; Brother, Larry Myers Jr. ; sister, Sherri Horton; grandchildren, Colby Tyson, Aliyah Tyson, Makayla Bracewell, Rianna Bracewell, and Paisley Antebellum Bracewell.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 18, 2019