Carol Cannon
October 26, 1947 - April 25, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Carol (Kayser) Cannon, 72, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her family on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Due to the current restrictions on public gatherings, there will be a private graveside service for family only on Wednesday, April 29, 2020 at Perry Memorial Gardens. Chaplain Todd Shearin will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests that donations be made to Kindred Hospice, C/O Grace Foundation, 105 Jim Mason Court, Suite 100 Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
To read the complete obituary or leave a memorial tribute to the family, please visit burpeescottmemorialchapel.com or our Facebook page. It is with great honor that Burpee-Scott Memorial has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Carol Cannon
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 28, 2020