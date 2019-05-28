Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol D. Harris. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 6324 Peake Road Macon , GA 31210 (478)-746-4322 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola Funeral service 11:00 AM First Evangelical Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carol D. Harris

February 21, 1942 - May 26, 2019

Macon, GA- Carol D. Hawkins Harris, 77, of Macon, died Sunday, May 26, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 11:00AM Thursday, May 30, 2019, at First Evangelical Church with the Reverends Tim Long and Richard Jelley officiating. Burial will follow at Macon Memorial Park. The family will greet friends Wednesday 6pm to 8pm at Hart's at the Cupola. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Evangelical Church, 3601 Fulton Mill Road, Macon, GA 31206; or Compassus Hospice, 1100 Northside Crossing, Macon, GA 31210.



Carol was a charter member of Bloomfield United Methodist Church and current member of First Evangelical Church where she was a member of the Joy Sunday School Class and sung in the choir. She was an honor graduate of McEvoy High School. Carol attended Mercer University, Macon Junior College, and Central Georgia Technical College. She was an avid reader and enjoyed travelling, especially to St. Simons Island. Carol loved her family and her animals, especially her cat, Fuzzy. She was predeceased by her parents, Robert David Hawkins Jr. and Carolyn Adams Hawkins; a grandchild, Heather Fordham; and a sister, Linda Ann Wood.



Carol is survived by her husband, Sonny Harris of Macon; daughters, Kathy (Alan) Harris of Juliette, and Terri (Tim) Newberry of Macon; grandchildren, Alex Newberry, Landon Newberry, Brittany Harris, and Erika Harris; great grandchildren, Jaxson Benton and Gracie Harris; brother, Robert (Sandra) D. Hawkins III; and many nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank Dolly Estrada, Joann Thomas, Barbara Jordan, Rita Lawrence, and Jenny Patterson for their dedicated and compassionate care.

