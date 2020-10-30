Carol Gay Flynn
January 6, 1950 - October 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Carol Gay Flynn, 70, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Gay officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Carol was born in Telfair County, Georgia to the late John R. and Yvonne Guin Gay. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Carol was involved with Project Linus, Singing Sams RV Club and was an avid hummingbird collector. She was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education as an administrative assistant after thirty-three years of service.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Damon W. Flynn of Macon; children, David (Jessica) Flynn of Warner Robins, Amelia "Amy" (Jim) DiPietro of Macon; grandchildren, James DiPietro III, Traci (Jeremy) Waldrep, David (Faith) Cohen, Ashley (Noah) Malcom, Harley Flynn, Jalyn DiPietro; great grandchild, Hunter Cohen; sister, Gloria (Dwayne) Vandiver; brother, Rev. Terry (Teresa) Gay; sister, Donna (Chuck) White; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and family caregiver, Gail Walden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence Drive Baptist Church-Project Linus, 7040 Barcelona Blvd., Macon GA 31216. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing observed to attend the visitation and strongly encouraged for graveside.
