1/1
Carol Gay Flynn
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Gay Flynn
January 6, 1950 - October 28, 2020
Macon, GA- Carol Gay Flynn, 70, went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 surrounded by her family. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Gay officiating. The family will greet friends on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Carol was born in Telfair County, Georgia to the late John R. and Yvonne Guin Gay. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister and aunt. Carol was involved with Project Linus, Singing Sams RV Club and was an avid hummingbird collector. She was retired from the Bibb County Board of Education as an administrative assistant after thirty-three years of service.
She is survived by her husband of fifty years, Damon W. Flynn of Macon; children, David (Jessica) Flynn of Warner Robins, Amelia "Amy" (Jim) DiPietro of Macon; grandchildren, James DiPietro III, Traci (Jeremy) Waldrep, David (Faith) Cohen, Ashley (Noah) Malcom, Harley Flynn, Jalyn DiPietro; great grandchild, Hunter Cohen; sister, Gloria (Dwayne) Vandiver; brother, Rev. Terry (Teresa) Gay; sister, Donna (Chuck) White; several nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews; and family caregiver, Gail Walden.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lawrence Drive Baptist Church-Project Linus, 7040 Barcelona Blvd., Macon GA 31216. Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn and social distancing observed to attend the visitation and strongly encouraged for graveside.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Carol Gay Flynn



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved