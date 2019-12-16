Carol Hurt Robinson
11/15/1958 - 12/11/2019
Marietta, GA- Mrs. Carol Hurt Robinson, 61, of Marietta, GA passed away December 11, 2019. Carol was born on November 15, 1958 and raised in Milledgeville, GA. She loved gardening and took great pride in making sure her yard was perfectly landscaped. Carol was a very loving person and was greatly admired by her children and many friends. She absolutely loved being a grandmother and took an active role in the lives of her grandchildren. Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 19 loving years, Jim Robinson; daughters, Laura Dahlgren (Scott), Janie Ivester, Christine Portune (Jacob), Caree Davis (Matt) and Chelsea Jackson (Jerry); 8 treasured grandchildren; mother, Judy Smith; brothers, Mark Hurt, Miles Hurt, David Smith and Mike Nieman; brother-in-law, Mike Robinson; and sister-in-law, Connie Frabotta. Funeral services for Carol will be on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 11:30am at Woodstock Christian Church with interment to follow at Georgia National Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 5-8pm at Woodstock Funeral Home. The family will accept flowers, or those wishing to make a donation in Carol's memory may do so to the Pulmonary Hypertension Association, https://phassociation.org/. Online condolences may be expressed at www.woodstockfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 16, 2019