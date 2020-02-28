Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol J. Cameron. View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Parkway Memorial Gardens Graveside service 11:00 AM Parkway Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

Carol J. Cameron

December 25, 1924 - February 25, 2020

Warner Robins, GA- Carol J. Cameron passed into the hands of her Lord on Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She was 95 years old.

Carol was born in Havana, Ohio to the late Gary Elbridge and Ida Boose Eastman on Christmas Day 1924. A survivor of The Great Depression, value and respect were instilled in her at an early age. Carol worked in factories during World War II, one of which made spark plugs to be used during the war and the other was a rain coat factory where she took the opportunity to slip encouraging notes to the soldiers. She and her family relocated to Warner Robins in 1959 where she worked for and retired from Civil Service at Robins Air Force Base. Carol loved spending time at the family's lake house on Lake Sinclair and entertaining guests whenever she could. She was of the Lutheran faith.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Ray Cameron; son, Danny Ray Cameron; and eleven siblings.

She is survived by her loving children, Michael Cameron of Eatonton and Debbie Harbin (Joe) of Bonaire; grandchildren, Jason Nash Cameron (Melissa), Jody Harbin (Jade), and Carla Coombs (Chris); and great-grandchildren, Michael James Cameron, Kayla Marie Cameron, Juan Rodriguez, Danika Cameron, Jude Harbin, and Sloane Harbin.

Carol will be laid to rest in a graveside funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, in Parkway Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends at the cemetery one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to express a special 'thank you' to the staff of Serenity Hospice.

