Carol Lynn (Hawk) Hooks (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
2:00 PM
Obituary
Carol Lynn (Hawk) Hooks
March 28, 1947 - October 3, 2019
Byron, GA- Carol Lynn (Hawk) Hooks, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at her residence. Services celebrating her life will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held one hour prior and immediately following the services. Reverend Mike Harbuck will be officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon, GA 31210.
Carol was born on March 28, 1947 in Canton, OH to the late Dale and Gwendolyn (Barnes) Hawk. She was the owner and operator of Carol's Mobile Home Sales. In her spare time, Carol enjoyed shopping and spending money. She was an avid sports fan, especially University of Georgia Bulldogs and The Ohio State Buckeyes. Carol also enjoyed bowling and golfing every chance she could. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her.
Left to cherish her memory is her beloved husband, Glynn Hooks of Byron, GA; sons: Sean Birmingham (Amy) and Shane Birmingham (Aimee); daughters: Shannon Sherman (Billy) and Julie Roberts (Tim); grandchildren: Jason, Christian, Samantha, Andrew, Ayden, Blake, Peyton, Damien, Aaron, Casadi, Will, Jackson, and Landon; best friends: Kris and Ron Snyder.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 6, 2019
