Carol Patrick
April 2, 2019 - November 13, 1954
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Central Church of Christ with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Wake: Monday, April 8, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-7 PM
Family contact: 1078 Thomas Street Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019