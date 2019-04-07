Carol Patrick (1954 - 2019)
  • "My condolences to the family. May God comfort you during..."
  • "Losing someone we love never comes easy. It is truly..."
    - Carmen
  • "You will truly be missed! An amazing woman, 2nd mother to..."
    - Latosha thomas

Carol Patrick
April 2, 2019 - November 13, 1954
Macon , GA- Funeral services will be on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Central Church of Christ with burial in Cherry Blossom Memorial Garden.
Wake: Monday, April 8, 2019 at Bentley's Chapel on Montpelier Ave from 6-7 PM
Family contact: 1078 Thomas Street Macon GA
Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon


Funeral Home
BENTLEY & SON FUNERAL HOME
2714 MONTPELIER AVE
Macon, GA 31204
(478) 742-0952
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 7, 2019
