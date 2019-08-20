Carol Reese
Jones Co., GA- Ms. Carol Youngblood Reese, 76, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019.
Funeral services will be conducted 11AM, Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Gordon United Methodist Church with Rev. Doug Mays and Rev. Frank Morris officiating. Interment will follow in Snow Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends in the Gordon United Methodist Church Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 10:00 AM until service time.
Daughter of the late James Thomas and Minnie Lee Summers Youngblood, she was a native of Gordon but had made her home in Gray for a number of years. Preceded in death by her sisters; Sara Y. Brooks and Gwendolyn Louise Youngblood and a Step-Son: Richard Allen Reese, Ms. Reese was retired from Southern Bell Telephone Company after 30 years .
Survivors include her Daughter: Kim (Danny) Simmons-Gray; Grandchildren: Danielle and Brandon Simmons-Gray; Step-Daughter: Linda Holcomb-Lizella; Sisters: Shirley (J.K.) McCook-Macon and Glenda Simmons-Ivey; A number of nieces and nephews and cousins
She was a graduate of Wilkinson County High School and attended Georgia College in Milledgeville and attended Crandall Business College. Carol was a member of the Gordon United Methodist Church family, where she has been a Sunday School Teacher, on various Church Committees and member of the Choir.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019