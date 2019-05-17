Carol Stuart Millwood
September 3, 1934 - May 15, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Carol Patricia Stuart Millwood passed away Wednesday, May 15, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Sunday May 19, 2019, at Ebenezer United Methodist Church with burial in Monroe Memorial Gardens. Rev. Pam Johnston and Dr. Benny Tate will officiate. The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Millwood, the daughter of the late Gus Fletcher Stuart and Nellie Mae Martin Stuart was born September 3, 1934, in Forsyth, Georgia. Her husband, C. M. Millwood and her sisters, Marlene Schwed and Candace Herndon preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and secretary for Millwood Brothers and a member of Ebenezer United Methodist Church.
Survivors include her children, Deborah (Donald) Cochran and Steve (Lee) Millwood: sisters, Judy Geib and Stephanie (Jimmy) Proctor of Forsyth; nine grandchildren and seventeen great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ebenezer United Methodist Church, 1671 Dames Ferry Road, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Carol Stuart Millwood
Published in The Telegraph on May 17, 2019