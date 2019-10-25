Carol Wilson Griffith
February 10, 1957 - October 22, 2019
Macon, GA- Carol Wilson Griffith of Macon, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
The memorial service will be held at Ebenezer United Methodist Church in Forsyth, Sunday at 2 PM with the Rev. Pam Johnston officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.
Ms. Griffith was born in Mobile, AL. She earned her associates degree in nursing in 1984 from the University of Guam and in 2005 received her bachelors degree from the University of Phoenix. For the last 10 years, she has worked in case management at Robins Air Force Base.
Carol would say her greatest achievement would be her sobriety of 29 years. She was a member of the VinIngle AA Group. Carol doted on her family, pets and friends. She was never without a Coca-Cola and she surrounded herself with angel figurines.
She was preceded in death by her father, Grover C. Wilson; mother, Ronelda D. Wilson; sister, Sharon Wilson; and a brother, Michael A. Wilson.
Carol was survived by her son, Justin Tucker; daughter, Nicki Tucker; brother, Ray Parker and his wife Roxann and his sons: Matt Parker and Isaac Parker; sister-in-law, Jewel C. Wilson and her daughters: Crystal Allegood, Caitlan Deaton, Jessica Wilson and Reagan Wilson; and a sister-in-law, Karen Tucker.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to their local animal rescue shelter. You may sign the online guestbook and share your own special thoughts and memories with Carol's family by visiting Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home's website at www.maconmp.com
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 25, 2019