1/1
Carol Wrye Canady
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Wrye Canady
August 2, 1952 - July 15, 2020
Macon , GA- Carol Wrye Canady, 67, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Due to COVID-19 the funeral will be private for family only at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020 with the Rev. Michael Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United in Pink, 1515 Bass Road, Macon GA 31210.
Carol was born in Macon, GA on August 2, 1952. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Smallwood Wrye. She was a graduate of A.L. Miller High School and Georgia Southern University. Carol taught for thirty years at B S Ingram and later at Ingram-Pye Elementary School in Bibb County. Carol was actively involved in her Miller-Lanier reunion group and loved all her classmates. Carol was a member of Bass United Methodist Church and Heritage United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her father, Carl Wrye, step-mother, Nita Wrye, sisters; Kay Hefner and Charlotte Wrye, Judy Rogers (Joey), Jacki Heath, Janice Grinstead (Harrell) and brother, Jim Holton (Amy), niece, Molly Weaver (Ross), nephew, Will Hefner (Amy), many cousins, nieces and nephews,.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Carol Wrye Canady



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
4784775737
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved