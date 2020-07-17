Carol Wrye Canady
August 2, 1952 - July 15, 2020
Macon , GA- Carol Wrye Canady, 67, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2020 after a battle with breast cancer. Due to COVID-19 the funeral will be private for family only at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery on Friday, July 17, 2020 with the Rev. Michael Jones officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to United in Pink, 1515 Bass Road, Macon GA 31210.
Carol was born in Macon, GA on August 2, 1952. She was preceded in death by her mother, Betty Smallwood Wrye. She was a graduate of A.L. Miller High School and Georgia Southern University. Carol taught for thirty years at B S Ingram and later at Ingram-Pye Elementary School in Bibb County. Carol was actively involved in her Miller-Lanier reunion group and loved all her classmates. Carol was a member of Bass United Methodist Church and Heritage United Methodist Church.
She is survived by her father, Carl Wrye, step-mother, Nita Wrye, sisters; Kay Hefner and Charlotte Wrye, Judy Rogers (Joey), Jacki Heath, Janice Grinstead (Harrell) and brother, Jim Holton (Amy), niece, Molly Weaver (Ross), nephew, Will Hefner (Amy), many cousins, nieces and nephews,.
