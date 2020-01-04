Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carol Yvonne Linder. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



July 11, 1944 - Oct. 23, 2019

Austin, Texas- On October 23, 2019 in city of Austin, Texas, Carol Yvonne Linder's soul could no longer be bothered with her cancer-ridden body. So when her favorite niece ducked out of the room, her soul took one last look around, said that'll do and sped like anything to place where the best people go.

Carol once owned a 17-acre farm with cows, chickens, apple orchards, vegetable gardens, a stocked pond, barbed wire fencing and an elaborate pump house she built herself.

Carol got her BS degree from the University of Maryland in Human Resources and spent decades selflessly looking out for other people and beating back institutional BS at CIGNA and Alion Science and Technology.

When Carol wasn't punching the clock, she was an aggressive member of the Rockville Baptist Church, performing works of unquestionable love and ever-lasting empathy to the elderly, the sick and the homeless, several times taking in abused girls and women under her own roof. She retired and moved to Austin, Texas to be near her favorite niece and to get away from Maryland's weather.

In Austin, Carol got fierce with the University Baptist Church and later with Oak Hill Baptist Church. At UBC she was especially engaged in working to support the LGTBQ community and was all hands and feet in with God's Family Dinner program. When she wasn't in church she appeared to be on a personal quest to eat in every single restaurant in the greater Austin area. To the consternation of her dinner companions and tables nearby, she never gained a pound.

She is survived by her sisters Rita, Dianne, Debbie, her besties Ora Sue, Kathy and Henrietta, a host of nieces and nephews across the United States and every living inhabitant of the planet whose lives, whether they are aware of it or not, were improved by the quiet acts of selflessness she made a daily habit of doing.

She was brought into this world in Macon Georgia and that's where her Memorial service will be held on January 4th, 2020. Save your flowers. Send some cold hard American cash to Hospice Austin, the Girl Scouts of America or your local family owned sushi bar or Chalupa stand in her name. Give her something nice to down at from her window in heaven.





