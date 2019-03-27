Carole Ann Dewberry (1944 - 2019)
Carole Ann Dewberry
May 6, 1944 - March 23, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Funeral services for Ms. Carole Ann Dewberry, 74, will be Thursday, March 28th, time 1:00PM at Kynette United Methodist Church, Forsyth. Burial Forsyth City Cemetery.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.


Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 27, 2019
