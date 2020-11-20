Carole Wheeler
May 18, 1945 - November 18, 2020
Gray, Georgia - Carole Minor Wheeler,75, of Gray, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A Memorial service will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Gray with the Reverend Randy Darnell officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Carole is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bobby R. Wheeler, Sr. of Gray, Georgia; brother, Avery Burgess Minor, Jr. (Bunny) of North Dakota; children, Bobby R. Wheeler, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Moreland, Georgia, Christy Wheeler Iuliucci (Dan) of Macon, Georgia, Cathy Wheeler Chapman (Kevin) of Gray, Georgia; grandchildren, India Taylor (Josh), Dalton Chapman, Emily Wheeler, Sydney Iuliucci, Colin Chapman, Evan Iuliucci, Sarah Wheeler, Brayden Chapman and Ethan Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her parents Avery Burgess Minor, Sr. and Clara Rogers Minor.
Carole was an Educator for over thirty-five years. She attended the University of Georgia with a Masters Degree in Education. Through-out her career, she taught in both Bibb and Jones Counties. Carole was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gray, where she was on the Bereavement Outreach Committee. Carole enjoyed reading, participating in her grandchildren's activities, and volunteered in all of her grandchildren's classrooms.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Gray, 134 W. Clinton St., Gray, GA 31032.
