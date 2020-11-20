1/1
Carole Wheeler
1945 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carole's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carole Wheeler
May 18, 1945 - November 18, 2020
Gray, Georgia - Carole Minor Wheeler,75, of Gray, Georgia passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020. A Memorial service will be Sunday, November 22, 2020 at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church of Gray with the Reverend Randy Darnell officiating. The family will greet friends one hour prior to the service.
Carole is survived by her husband of 53 years, Bobby R. Wheeler, Sr. of Gray, Georgia; brother, Avery Burgess Minor, Jr. (Bunny) of North Dakota; children, Bobby R. Wheeler, Jr. (Elizabeth) of Moreland, Georgia, Christy Wheeler Iuliucci (Dan) of Macon, Georgia, Cathy Wheeler Chapman (Kevin) of Gray, Georgia; grandchildren, India Taylor (Josh), Dalton Chapman, Emily Wheeler, Sydney Iuliucci, Colin Chapman, Evan Iuliucci, Sarah Wheeler, Brayden Chapman and Ethan Wheeler. She was preceded in death by her parents Avery Burgess Minor, Sr. and Clara Rogers Minor.
Carole was an Educator for over thirty-five years. She attended the University of Georgia with a Masters Degree in Education. Through-out her career, she taught in both Bibb and Jones Counties. Carole was a member of the First Baptist Church of Gray, where she was on the Bereavement Outreach Committee. Carole enjoyed reading, participating in her grandchildren's activities, and volunteered in all of her grandchildren's classrooms.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Gray, 134 W. Clinton St., Gray, GA 31032.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
22
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray
Send Flowers
NOV
22
Memorial service
02:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Gray
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved