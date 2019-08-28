Caroline Ann Jones
July 24, 2000 - August 22, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Caroline Jones entered into Heaven on Thursday, August 22, 2019. She was 19 years old. Born in Gainesville, Florida, Caroline was the daughter of Robert Louis Jones, Jr. and Amy Love. She was a 2018 graduate of Northside High School and had earned her Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) certification. Caroline loved children, animals, music, and her family.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her parents, Robert Louis Jones, Jr. and Tracie Nichole Campbell-Jones of Macon; birth mother, Amy Love of Florida; siblings, Amanda Jones of Fort McCoy, Florida, Robert Jones III, Rebecca Kipp, Wyatt Jones, all of Warner Robins; nieces, Zoey and Evelyn Hamilton; grandfathers, Robert Jones, Sr. (Debbie) of Ocala, Florida, and Lawrence Campbell of McDonough; and many beloved aunts and uncles.
Visitation will be Friday, August 30, 2019, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service for Miss Jones will be held at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, August 30, 2019, in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home.
The family will accept flowers or donations may be given in memory of Caroline Ann Jones to the Hydrocephalus Association at www.hydroassoc.org.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 28, 2019