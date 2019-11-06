Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-743-7417 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Snow's Memorial Chapel 746 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 View Map Funeral 1:00 PM Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church Visitation Following Services Ingleside Baptist Church Burial 12:00 PM Westover Memorial Park Augusta , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Caroline Youngblood Weatherly

December 4, 1946 - November 1, 2019

Macon, GA- Caroline Youngblood Weatherly, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after lengthy battle with cancer. The funeral will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating and nephew Scott Williams assisting. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, Georgia on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Noon with the Reverend Archie Moore officiating. The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D250, Macon, Georgia 31210.

Caroline was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Asa N. "Mutt" and Alma S. Youngblood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry L. Weatherly. She was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and attended Augusta University. She was a piano teacher for many years in Augusta, the pianist for the Christian Woman's Club, and after moving to Macon, Georgia, she worked as a medical transcriptionist until her retirement. She was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and a teacher in the Mary Martha Sunday School Class. Caroline was also a member of the Dinner Belles. Caroline loved the Lord, her church, and family and friends who were so faithful to her during her life. She had a deep desire for people to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.

She is survived by her devoted daughter Jennifer Babb, son-in-law, Bryan Babb of Ringgold, GA; grandchildren, Bryan Taylor, Ethan and Arden Babb of Ringgold, GA, brother, Nathan Youngblood of Martinez, GA and niece, Carly Youngblood of Martinez, sisters-in-law; Glenda W. (Archie) Moore, Janice W. (Tommy) Williams, Penny W. (Robert) Kearney and Connie M. Weatherly, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

