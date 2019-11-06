|
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church
Visitation
Following Services
Burial
Monday, Nov. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Caroline Youngblood Weatherly
December 4, 1946 - November 1, 2019
Macon, GA- Caroline Youngblood Weatherly, 72, went to be with her Lord and Savior on November 1, 2019 surrounded by loved ones after lengthy battle with cancer. The funeral will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel of Ingleside Baptist Church with Dr. Mark Hudgins officiating and nephew Scott Williams assisting. The family will greet friends following the service at the church. Burial will be at Westover Memorial Park in Augusta, Georgia on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Noon with the Reverend Archie Moore officiating. The family will greet friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019 at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Cherry Street. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to, Ingleside Baptist Church, 834 Wimbish Road, Macon, Georgia 31210 or Heartland Hospice, 3312 Northside Drive, Suite D250, Macon, Georgia 31210.
Caroline was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late Asa N. "Mutt" and Alma S. Youngblood. She was preceded in death by her husband, Barry L. Weatherly. She was a graduate of the Academy of Richmond County and attended Augusta University. She was a piano teacher for many years in Augusta, the pianist for the Christian Woman's Club, and after moving to Macon, Georgia, she worked as a medical transcriptionist until her retirement. She was a member of Ingleside Baptist Church and a teacher in the Mary Martha Sunday School Class. Caroline was also a member of the Dinner Belles. Caroline loved the Lord, her church, and family and friends who were so faithful to her during her life. She had a deep desire for people to know Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
She is survived by her devoted daughter Jennifer Babb, son-in-law, Bryan Babb of Ringgold, GA; grandchildren, Bryan Taylor, Ethan and Arden Babb of Ringgold, GA, brother, Nathan Youngblood of Martinez, GA and niece, Carly Youngblood of Martinez, sisters-in-law; Glenda W. (Archie) Moore, Janice W. (Tommy) Williams, Penny W. (Robert) Kearney and Connie M. Weatherly, several nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Visit www.snowscs.com to express condolences.
Snow's Memorial Chapel Funeral, Cherry Street has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 6, 2019
