Carolyn Ann WrightJanuary 16, 1953 - September 1, 2020Macon, GA- A balloon release in honor of Carolyn Ann Wright will be held on Saturday September 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Center Hill Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.Carolyn Ann Wright was born on January 16,1953 in Wrightsville, GA to Rocelius Wright and Mazie Jackson Wright. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and two older siblings, Thomas Wright and Nelloweeze Wright.Carolyn was educated in Macon, Georgia in the Bibb County school system, and she was a graduate of A.L. Miller High School. She attended both Florida A&M and Mercer University. In her adulthood, she became a member of First Baptist Church in Macon, Georgia.Carolyn was also an avid writer. Her book of poetry, Fine Black Lines, made her a published author, and even in her illness she continued to work on her second book. She took great pleasure in educating herself, as well as others, on Black history, art, and music.Carolyn's brightest smiles came when she talked about her sons, Shawn Wright of Woodbridge, Virginia and Sharone Wright of Chandler, Arizona. In addition to her sons, to cherish her memory, she leaves behind a sister, Del (Charles) Banks, of Macon Georgia and half-brothers, R.C., Dwayne, and Robert Wright, all of Jacksonville, Florida; her grandchildren, London, Justice, Briana, Sharone Jr., Jaylen, Nicholas, and Thijs, and one great granddaughter, Emrys. She also leaves a host of nieces and nephews, Marcus, Derrick, Kenny, Shonda, Tauja, and Chasary, as well as many other cherished relatives and dear friends.Hutchings Service.