CAROLYN BANKS
January 29, 1950 - February 25, 2020
Barnesville, GA- Homegoing services for Ms. Carolyn Lee Banks, 70, will be Sunday, March 1st, time 2:30PM at New Providence Baptist Church, 2560 Highway 41 South, Forsyth. Reverend Travis Ferguson of Old Mount Calvary Baptist Church, Concord, GA will be officiating. Burial King's Hill Cemetery, Culloden.
Carolyn Banks graduated from Hubbard High School and continued her education at Griffin Technical College. It was at Griffin Technical College she studied Nursing and Radiology Technology.
Carolyn Banks worked for the Georgia Department of Corrections for over 38 years. She started her career as a Correctional Officer and Control Room Operator for Al Burruss Correctional Training Center, Forsyth, GA. After approximately 32 years, she began employment as an Administrative Assistant for the Georgia Corrections State Offices Tift College.
Carolyn Banks is survived by her three loving daughters; Princess Banks, Krystal Banks, and Manesia Hixon. Also, her mother; Nettie C. Smith, three grandchildren, two sisters; Molie Sue Smith, Geneva Blackmon and a brother; R.C. Smith, a host of nieces, cousins, friends, and other family members.
Visitation will be Saturday evening from 5:00-7:00PM at the funeral home.
The family of Carolyn Banks wishes to thank everyone for their words of encouragement and support.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 28, 2020