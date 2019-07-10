Guest Book View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Bozeman Sherwood

Macon, GA- Carolyn Bozeman Sherwood, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with Dr. Laudis H. "Rick" Lanford officiating. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations may be made to the , 886 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201 or donor's favorite charity.

Carolyn was born in Twiggs County, GA and moved to Macon, GA in her early twenties. Not long after, she met her husband, Cason Sherwood, Jr. at Tabernacle Baptist Church in Macon, where Carolyn portrayed Mary and Cason portrayed a shepherd in the church Christmas play. They quickly fell in love and upon their engagement received notice that they had been selected to wed on ABC's Bride and Groom radio show in Hollywood. They married on January 15, 1949, and three years later welcomed their first son, Guerry, followed by Bo, Carolyn and Bill. While raising her children, Carolyn attended and graduated from the Women's College of Georgia in Milledgeville with a Bachelors of Science in Education. She taught English Literature and Grammar for nearly fifteen years in Central Georgia schools. Carolyn and Cason were charter members of Wesleyan Drive Baptist Church, where she taught the Good News Sunday School Class of women for over twenty years. Later in life, Carolyn enjoyed many years with her Wednesday morning breakfast group, playing golf and bridge with friends, and time spent with her children and grandchildren. When she was not spending time with her grandchildren, she enjoyed dancing, walking and exercising daily at the Wellness Center.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude and sincere appreciation to the caregivers that helped Carolyn in the final months of her life.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her loving husband of 57 years Cason Sherwood, Jr., her father Shield Lloyd Bozeman, Sr., her mother Laura Elizabeth Hardy Bozeman, two brothers and five sisters.

Surviving are her four children, Guerry Cason Sherwood, Sr. (Joan) of Madison, GA, Dr. Bozeman Keith Sherwood (Leslie) of Augusta, GA, Carolyn Sherwood Jackson (George) of Macon, GA, and William Keel Sherwood (Mary Ellen) of Macon, GA. Also surviving Carolyn are her eleven grandchildren whom she loved deeply, Cason Sherwood Cheung, Kendall Anne Sherwood, Christine Leigh Sherwood, Guerry Cason ' Chip ' Sherwood Jr, Elizabeth Jackson McGee, George Clark Jackson Jr., Laura Anne Jackson Hart, Madeline Elaine Jackson, Dallas Ray Sherwood, Mary Cason Sherwood, and Bonnie Carolyn Sherwood and three great-grandchildren, Gabriel Cason Kingsley Cheung, Ava Elizabeth Jackson and Cason Anne McGee.

