Carolyn Brown
Macon, GA- Graveside services for Carolyn Brown will be held 2:30 PM today, Friday, August 23, 2019 in Woodlawn Memorial Park. Rev. Clifford Little will officiate. Mrs. Brown, 60, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Survivors includes her two sons, Fredrick Warren and Donnie Mathis; one sister; four brothers; one grandchild and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 23, 2019