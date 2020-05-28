Carolyn Burnett DurhamFebruary 11, 1954 - May 23, 2020Macon , GA- Mrs. Carolyn Durham was born February 11, 1954 in Macon to the parentage of the late Paul Burnett, Jr. and Ruby Lee Dinkins Burnett. She departed this life in the early morning hours of May 23, 2020 to join her Lord and Savior for an eternally peaceful life.Her education started at St. Peter Claver Catholic School from which she graduated in 1968. She went on to graduate from Southwest High School in 1972.In 1972, she married the love of her life, Johnny Durham, Jr. and at the time of his death in December 2015 they had been married for 43 years. To this union two children were born: Tiffani Alyce and Sommer Alexis Durham.She retired from Bell South/AT&T, was a real estate agent at one point and later went on to assume ownership of her parents' florist, Ruby's Flowers and Gifts, after the death of her mother in 2002. She eventually sold the florist to devote more time to being a caregiver for Johnny who was dealing with serious health problems. She continued to provide compassionate caregiving services to Johnny until his death in December 2015.She joined Bibb Mt Zion Baptist Church at an early age but transferred her membership to Beulahland Bible Church over 30 years ago. She served in a number of different capacities while at both Bibb Mt. Zion and as a member of Beulahland until her health started to deteriorate. Singing in the choir and listening to gospel music, especially during these final days, brought her tremendous joy. In addition to her husband and her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her maternal grandmother and grandfather, Ruby Gunn Dinkins and GD Dinkins; paternal grandmother and grandfather, Paul Burnett, Sr. and Lizzie Burnett; her brother, Norman Dinkins, Sr., and her nephew who died in infancy, Stephen Burnett West.She is survived by her loving daughters, Tiffani A. (Tyrone) Brown of Kathleen and Sommer (Stanyos Young) Durham of Tucker; her granddaughter whom she adored, Zapporah Brown; loving stepsons Corey Gibbs and Chancanso Tolbert; step-grandchildren, Chris, Korey, Karim, and Kiara; a devoted sister, Gail Burnett West; her aunt, Leila Gaston; uncles, Moses (Louise) Burnett and Carlis (Bessie) Burnett; mother-in-law, Maggie Adams; sisters-in-law, Florence Dinkins, Carolyn Lee, and Vanessa Thomas; brother-in-law, Eddie Durham; nieces and nephews, Teisha (Terry) Daniely, Corey (Andrea) Dinkins, Norman (Tonya) Dinkins, Jr., and Linda Bouie. She is also survived by her fur-baby, Buster. Carolyn was deeply loved by many. Her presence and feistiness are already missed.Graveside Services (PRIVATE - FAMILY ONLY) will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Bibb Mt. Zion Baptist Church cemetery & will be private to the family only.The funeral procession will leave from 1138 Alma Dr. Macon GA. 31216.Thank you for continuing to practice social distancing while families are grieving the transitioning of their loved ones.Services entrusted to Bentley & Sons Funeral Home, Macon.