Carolyn Carby
May 8, 1944 -
February 5, 2020
Forsyth, GA- . Carolyn Carby passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel with burial in Monroe Memorial Gardens. Rev. Rob Tinney will officiate. Pallbearers will be Ron Best, Damon Borders, Eric Carby, Hunter Lewis, Steven Saferight, Carson Ogle and Parker Ogle. The family will greet friends from 3:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Carby, the daughter of the late Christopher Best and Nora Mae Orr Best was born May 8, 1944, in Lowellville, Ohio, spending her earlier years in Louisville, Kentucky. Her husband, Jerry Carby preceded her in death. She was a homemaker and a member of the Perry Corvette Club.
Survivors include her children, Kimberly Gillum (David) of Macon and Rhonda Carby (Trey Ogle) of Haddock; sisters, Cecil Mae (Herman) Daniels of Passport, KY, Barbara Jean (Lee) Johnson of Tennessee, Kathleen (Harold) Clark of Massachusetts and Betty (David) Burham of Michigan; grandchildren, Ashley, Steven and Kristen Saferight, Hunter and Madison Lewis, Parker and Carson Ogle; and great-grandchild, Addilynn Saferight.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Crohn's Foundation of America, 2751 Buford Hwy NE, Suite 780, Atlanta, GA 30324.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2020