March 27, 1935 - July 27, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Carolyn Durham, beloved mother, grandmother, sister, and friend, passed away on July 27, 2020.
Due to the current crisis, there will be a Celebration Service in the Fall. If you would like to make a donation in her memory, please do so to The Ronald McDonald House, 1160 Forsyth St, Macon, GA 31201.
Carolyn was born in 1935 to Woodrow and Clessie Durham.
She is survived by her daughter Pamela "Tyger" Hopkins and son in law Bill; her grandchildren Heather Grace Davis (Troy), Joshua Hopkins, Caleb Hopkins (Amy), and Hope Soriero (Aaron); her great grandchildren Aileen Grace Davis, Bella and Sofia Soriero, Nai'a Hopkins, and a new great grandchild due in January. Her legacy lives on. She is also survived by her devoted sister Cathy Durham Riley and many nieces and nephews.
Carolyn is predeceased by her parents, brother R. Elgin Durham (Fay), and brother Sgt. Major Jerry W. Durham, USMC.
Special appreciation goes to "Mom's Posse" for their constant care. During these last years of her needing "more daughters," Liz Mullis, Gay Wallace, Kay Buchanan (step daughter), and Diane Hefner never wavered. Tyger and Cathy remain thankful.
Known as "Sissy/Miss Sissy" to many, she had an amazing career teaching in Macon schools. Always with the heart of a teacher, she began as Director of Christian Education at First Presbyterian Church in Gulfport, MS.
After returning home, to Cedartown, GA, she worked long hours as a legal secretary. She was a single mother putting herself through school. She earned her Bachelor's Degree, from Shorter College, in three years with Honors.
Carolyn and her Tyger then made the daunting, brave move to Macon, GA. She found a home at Tattnall Square Presbyterian Church and began teaching at Florence Bernd.
Carolyn was quickly recognized as Outstanding Young Educator of Georgia- all while obtaining her Master's Degree in Education at Georgia College in Milledgeville.
Never failing to recognize children in need, Carolyn noticed three kids attending church. They were young, unaccompanied, and from a nearby housing project. It was not long before they were living with her and Tyger. She fostered their bodies and restored their souls. Sherry, Mike, & Jim were sources of pride and love throughout her life.
The church family that welcomed her to Macon suffered a tragedy with the loss of her friends Jim and Jackie Findley. In the wake of that sorrow, the three Findley Children were left to grieve both parents. Sissy stepped into the role of caregiver. She ushered their two youngest children through their teens and tried to be a safe a place for all three of them to land. Gay, Buddy, and Julee were her family, her confidants, and always a special part of her.
Her total joy in life was her grandchildren. Their relationships were unique in that she lived with them throughout their childhoods. In a busy household, it was not unusual for them to seek refuge in "Grandmother's Room."
Grandmother always had a smile, a cup of tea, and a ready ear.
She established libraries at Emmanuel Church, Vineville Christian Towers, and Peake and Bolingreen Nursing Homes.
She loved Jesus, cornbread and buttermilk, crossword puzzles, a well written sentence, tomato sandwiches, diligently studying her Bible, and yelling, "Woo Woo Woo" at her grandkids' ballgames. She despised the word "stupid," bullies, and licorice. If there is a library in Heaven, we can only hope that their shelving system was in order upon her arrival.
If not, she'll handle it.
She was loved by many.
She loved many.
She lived.
