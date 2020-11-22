1/1
Carolyn Gantt-Bawlson
November 16, 2020
Macon, Georgia - Carolyn Gantt-Bawlson, 64, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Luther Bawlson; son, James (Whitney) Bawlson; four sisters, Jewell Gantt, Sylvia Williams, Deborah Durham and Angela (Bobby) Goodman; brother, Rhaeford Gordon and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public Viewing will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
2 entries
November 21, 2020
Sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family .
Jerrold and Luezett Pitts
Coworker
November 21, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.I will miss you Big Girl you would always brighten our day.
Bernice
Friend
