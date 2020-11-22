Or Copy this URL to Share

Carolyn Gantt-Bawlson

November 16, 2020

Macon, Georgia - Carolyn Gantt-Bawlson, 64, passed away Monday, November 16, 2020.

Survivors includes her husband, Luther Bawlson; son, James (Whitney) Bawlson; four sisters, Jewell Gantt, Sylvia Williams, Deborah Durham and Angela (Bobby) Goodman; brother, Rhaeford Gordon and a host of other relatives and friends.

Public Viewing will be held Monday, November 23, 2020 from 2 PM until 3 PM ONLY.

Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store