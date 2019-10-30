Carolyn Genevieve Russell Carter
October 12, 1932 - October 26, 2019
Macon, GA- Carolyn Genevieve Russell Carter, 87, of Macon, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with her children by her side. The family will have a time of visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Fairhaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 1. A funeral service followed by the burial in the church cemetery will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 A.M. at Barfield United Baptist Church, 6631 Rogers Rd, Lizella, GA. Pastor Bruce Flener will officiate.
Genevieve was born and reared in Barren County, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Arthur Russell and Leria Wood Russell. She graduated from Austin Tracy High School where she enjoyed playing basketball and softball. She married her childhood sweetheart, Willard Dee Carter on November 3, 1952. They moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1954 and eventually moved to Macon in 1982 due to Willard's job transfer. She remained a member of Lyons Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. She loved Barfield United Baptist Church in Macon where she enjoyed worshiping the Lord with fellow believers. She loved her Lord and attending church; she particularly enjoyed listening to hymns and hearing her husband, Willard, sing. She loved bowling and was known for her perfect form. She bowled in leagues in Louisville and later in Macon as well. She was a "farm girl" at heart who loved to cook for her family and others. She also enjoyed gardening and was especially passionate about her beautiful roses. She liked watching the Atlanta Braves and was a dedicated University of Kentucky Basketball fan. She was a loving mother with a gentle soul and a sweet spirit. One of her greatest joys was talking to, spending time with, and seeing pictures of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Genevieve was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Willard Dee Carter. She is survived by her two children Anita Metzger (Kevin) and Kevin Carter (Julie). She was the fun-loving, adventure-seeking grandmother to three grandchildren: Robert Garey (Vanessa), Shannon Coy (Jeff), and Matthew Carter (Annemarie). She was the proud great-grandmother of eight. She is further survived by one sister, Evelyn Russell Carter; her sister-in-law, Jo Carter Steenbergen, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by two siblings.
