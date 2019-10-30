Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Genevieve Russell Carter. View Sign Service Information FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon , GA 31216 (478)-788-2929 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services 4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd. Macon , GA 31216 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Barfield United Baptist Church 6631 Rogers Rd Lizella , GA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Genevieve Russell Carter

October 12, 1932 - October 26, 2019

Macon, GA- Carolyn Genevieve Russell Carter, 87, of Macon, Georgia passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 26, 2019 with her children by her side. The family will have a time of visitation from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Fairhaven Funeral Home on Friday, November 1. A funeral service followed by the burial in the church cemetery will be held on Saturday, November 2 at 11:00 A.M. at Barfield United Baptist Church, 6631 Rogers Rd, Lizella, GA. Pastor Bruce Flener will officiate.

Genevieve was born and reared in Barren County, Kentucky and was the daughter of the late Arthur Russell and Leria Wood Russell. She graduated from Austin Tracy High School where she enjoyed playing basketball and softball. She married her childhood sweetheart, Willard Dee Carter on November 3, 1952. They moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1954 and eventually moved to Macon in 1982 due to Willard's job transfer. She remained a member of Lyons Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, Kentucky. She loved Barfield United Baptist Church in Macon where she enjoyed worshiping the Lord with fellow believers. She loved her Lord and attending church; she particularly enjoyed listening to hymns and hearing her husband, Willard, sing. She loved bowling and was known for her perfect form. She bowled in leagues in Louisville and later in Macon as well. She was a "farm girl" at heart who loved to cook for her family and others. She also enjoyed gardening and was especially passionate about her beautiful roses. She liked watching the Atlanta Braves and was a dedicated University of Kentucky Basketball fan. She was a loving mother with a gentle soul and a sweet spirit. One of her greatest joys was talking to, spending time with, and seeing pictures of her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Willard Dee Carter. She is survived by her two children Anita Metzger (Kevin) and Kevin Carter (Julie). She was the fun-loving, adventure-seeking grandmother to three grandchildren: Robert Garey (Vanessa), Shannon Coy (Jeff), and Matthew Carter (Annemarie). She was the proud great-grandmother of eight. She is further survived by one sister, Evelyn Russell Carter; her sister-in-law, Jo Carter Steenbergen, as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by two siblings.

