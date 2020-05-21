Carolyn Jones
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carolyn Jones
September 26, 1933 - May 19, 2020
Gray, GA- Gray, GA-Carolyn Diane Jones, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Services are private.
Carolyn was born September 26, 1933 in Panama City, Florida to the late CE and Maggie Jones. She retired as a Convenience Store Clerk from various locations in Macon. Carolyn was a loving grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her children, Diane Kight, John Williamson, Valeria Whitaker, and Gaston Williamson.
Carolyn is survived by her grandchildren, Shawn (Lacey), Daniel (Haley), Travis Williamson, Bobby Wright, and William McClendon; and many great grandchildren.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


View the online memorial for Carolyn Jones



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved