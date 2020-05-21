Carolyn Jones
September 26, 1933 - May 19, 2020
Gray, GA- Gray, GA-Carolyn Diane Jones, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Services are private.
Carolyn was born September 26, 1933 in Panama City, Florida to the late CE and Maggie Jones. She retired as a Convenience Store Clerk from various locations in Macon. Carolyn was a loving grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her children, Diane Kight, John Williamson, Valeria Whitaker, and Gaston Williamson.
Carolyn is survived by her grandchildren, Shawn (Lacey), Daniel (Haley), Travis Williamson, Bobby Wright, and William McClendon; and many great grandchildren.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Carolyn Jones
September 26, 1933 - May 19, 2020
Gray, GA- Gray, GA-Carolyn Diane Jones, 86, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. Services are private.
Carolyn was born September 26, 1933 in Panama City, Florida to the late CE and Maggie Jones. She retired as a Convenience Store Clerk from various locations in Macon. Carolyn was a loving grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her. She is preceded in death by her children, Diane Kight, John Williamson, Valeria Whitaker, and Gaston Williamson.
Carolyn is survived by her grandchildren, Shawn (Lacey), Daniel (Haley), Travis Williamson, Bobby Wright, and William McClendon; and many great grandchildren.
Please sign the online guest book at www.heritagemfh.com and leave a condolence for the family.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Carolyn Jones
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2020.