Guest Book View Sign Service Information McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 (478)-953-1478 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM McCullough Funeral Home 417 South Houston Lake Road Warner Robins , GA 31088 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Trinity United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Carolyn Juarie (Johnson) Robbins

September 5, 1942 - September 30, 2019

Warner Robins, GA- Carolyn Juarie (Johnson) Robbins joined her Heavenly Father and her beloved husband in Heaven on September 30, 2019. She was born in Dallas, Texas on September 5, 1942. Her lovely blue eyes, blond hair, and beautiful smile delighted all who met and knew her. Carolyn's loving nature, easy going attitude, and pure heart defined her as she grew into a beautiful young woman. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Tony Robbins, in central Georgia, and they were married for 59 years. Carolyn graduated from Warner Robins High School, attended Crandall Business College, and became one of the most successful city department heads in the history of Warner Robins. She blossomed into a wonderful woman with radiant internal and external beauty who not only raised three children but also succeeded on many other levels. Carolyn had many friends and supporters and had a way of making all feel loved and treasured.

Carolyn had many successes and interests including city administration, politics, church, family, and friends. She worked for and provided leadership within the City of Warner Robins for 29 plus years, serving four different administrations. Carolyn was known for being a fair, knowledgeable, and tireless manager. She was so beloved that after retiring from the city, she was elected as a city Councilwoman serving a city wide post for two terms. Carolyn served with distinction and with honor. During this time she remained involved with her church, First Presbyterian in Warner Robins, her friends, her family, her children, and her grandchildren.

Relationships were vital to Carolyn and she had a way of making every person feel important and irreplaceable. Her family was large and included many work, church, community, and home members. She loved people and it showed in the way she valued each person individually. Carolyn held many leadership roles during her years of work within the city as well as the other venues of her service. She lived and loved with valor and was even honored at City Hall with a meeting room dedication and plaque. She believed that all people were equally important and treated all people she met and knew kindly and with dignity and respect.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Beatrice Johnson; her beloved husband, Tony Robbins; as well as a niece, Ashley Robbins Taylor. She is survived by her children: daughter, Diana Robbins and sons, John Robbins and Todd Robbins; and her grandchildren: Ashton Robbins, Grayson Robbins, Noah Robbins, Anna Shae Robbins, and Regan Robbins. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She leaves behind many close friends, political supporters, family, and business associates. Carolyn represents a life well lived and we will all miss her tremendously.

Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at Trinity United Methodist Church. After the service, Carolyn will be laid to rest next to her husband in Parkway Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Carolyn Robbins to the Humane Society of Houston County, Inc., P.O. Box 9588, Warner Robins, GA 31095 or to any other .

