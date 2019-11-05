Carolyn L. Elder
February 14, 1937 - November 3, 2019
Warner Robins, Georgia- Carolyn L. Elder, 82, joined her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, in Heaven on the morning of Sunday, November 3, 2019. The daughter of the late Clyde and Annie Ledford, Carolyn was born in Abbeville, Georgia. In addition to her parents, Carolyn was preceded in death by her siblings, James, Vernon, and Jack Ledford.
She retired from Robins Air Force Base after working in civil service as a Quality Assurance Technician for many years. A longtime member of Bonaire United Methodist Church, Carolyn sang in the choir and was a part of the Fan Alice Sunday school class. Her favorite pastimes included camping with her beloved family, listening to music, and cheering on the Warner Robins Demons and the Georgia Bulldogs. Carolyn loved her family and will be deeply missed.
Her memory will forever be treasured by her loving husband of 64 years, Harvey C. Elder; children, Teresa Eberhardt (Rick) of Albany, Judy Smith (Dane) of Butler; grandchildren, David Eberhardt of Fayetteville, Michael Eberhardt of Albany, Cullen Smith and Drew Smith, both of Athens; siblings, Bill Ledford (Montine) of Abbeville, Mattie Ledford of Thomaston, and Joyce McCranie (E.D.) of McRae.
Visitation will be Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A second visitation will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at Bonaire United Methodist Church will a funeral service celebrating the life of Mrs. Elder immediately following at 2:00 p.m. Afterward, Mrs. Elder will be laid to rest in Magnolia Park Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Carolyn L. Elder to Bonaire United Methodist Church, 221 Church Street, Bonaire, Georgia 31005.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Carolyn L. Elder
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 5, 2019