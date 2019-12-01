|
417 South Houston Lake Road
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM
Carolyn Lazette Young "Mamaw" Lee
February 6, 1937 - November 28, 2019
Marshallville, GA- Carolyn Lee, 82, passed away on Thursday afternoon, November 28, 2019.
Carolyn was born in Elizabethtown, Illinois, on February 6, 1937, to the late Jesse M. and Alberta Ginger Young. During her life, her main focus was taking care of her husband, raising her children, and helping to raise her grandchildren and great-grandchildren; they would all agree that she was the best "Mamaw" anyone could ever have. Carolyn was a caregiver and a mother who loved to love people. She enjoyed volunteering for numerous events, cooking - especially pies, gardening, and traveling. Carolyn was faithful to her Lord and Savior.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter Earl Lee; her son, Lyle W. Lee; and her brother, Troy Leon Young.
Carolyn is survived by her loving children, Lazette Bretthorst (Danny) of Marshallville; daughter-in-law, Florence Lee (Steve) of Boise, Idaho; grandchildren, Aaron Lee (Marie) of Murrell's Inlet, South Carolina, Justin Bretthorst (Kaylen) of Savannah, Georgia, and Katieladene Bretthorst of Stockbridge, Georgia; great-grandchildren, Audrey and Sydney Lee; brother, Martin Young (Edwina) of Idaho Falls, Idaho and Gary Young of Marion, Illinois; sister, Clara Ann Frailey (George) of Upland, California; sister-in-law, Jennifer Young of Marion, Illinois; and several adoring nieces and nephews.
A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Marshallville. A memorial service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church. At the family's request, her burial will be private. A second memorial service will be held in southern Illinois in the Spring.
In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial donations be given in memory of Carolyn to the , 804 Cherry St., Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201 or to First Baptist Church Marshallville, P.O. Box 347, Marshallville, GA 31057.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 1, 2019
