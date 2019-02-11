Carolyn Luciano
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Luciano.
December 4, 1941 - February 9, 2019
Byron, GA- Carolyn Luciano, 77, passed away on Saturday, February 9, 2019 at home. The services celebrating her life will be held on Wednesday, February 13, 2019 at 3:00 pm at Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory. The visitation for family and friends will be held immediately following. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Encounter Church, 2406 Del Paso Rd., Sacramento, CA 95834, c/o John Mark and Caitlyn Wheeler or , 501 St Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Carolyn was born on December 4, 1941 in Ellicott City, Maryland.She was a very devoted wife, mother and grandmother, who always put her family first. Carolyn had a very caring and generous heart for people and was blessed by serving others as a caregiver.
Left to cherish her memory are her three children: Phillip Michael Luciano (Doreen), Sherri Wheeler (Nathan) and Susan Combs (Bryan); 5 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; siblings: Leo Childers, Nancy Franks and Brenda Doetzer.
Please visit www.burpeescottmemorialchapel.com to sign the online guestbook and to view the memorial tribute for the family. With honor, Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory has been entrusted with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Carolyn Luciano
Burpee-Scott Memorial Chapel & Crematory
2932 Hwy 41 N
Warner Robins, GA 31030
(478) 333-3006
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 11, 2019