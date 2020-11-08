Mrs. Carolyn McLeroy HarperOctober 29, 1935 - November 5, 2020Eatonton, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Carolyn McLeroy Harper. She was born in Eatonton, Georgia and a graduate of Putnam County High School class of 1953. Carolyn married John Duncan Harper on December 10, 1955. She was a full time student of Georgia College and graduated in 1976, with a degree of Bachelor Science in Nursing. She maintained a 3.8 GPA on the Dean's List while working full time. She retired in 1999 from Central State Hospital as a registered nurse. Carolyn volunteered as a pink lady at Putnam General Hospital. She was an active member at Concord United Methodist Church where she was a member of the choir. She enjoyed sewing, quilting, crocheting, playing bridge, going to auctions and estate sales. A Graveside Service will be held today Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 4:00 PM at Concord United Methodist Church located at 466 Pea Ridge Road SE, Eatonton, GA. 31024. Pastor Karen Compton will officiate. She was preceded in death by her parents, Marshall Lynn McLeroy Sr. & Mildred Knight McLeroy. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving & devoted husband of 64 years, Mr. John Duncan Harper; four loving children, Ben Harper, Bruce (Danita) Harper, Burton (Melodie) Harper & Terry Harper; three brothers, Pierce (Linda) McLeroy, Marshall "Lynn" (June) McLeroy Jr. & Terry (Patti) McLeroy; ten grandchildren; eleven great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Saturday, November 7, 2020 from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Williams Funeral Home located at 306 N. Jefferson Avenue, Eatonton, GA. 31024. In lieu of flowers donations can be sent to Concord United Methodist Church. The family is requesting everyone to wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of the arrangements.