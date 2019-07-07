Carolyn "Bebe" Moses
08/18/1931 - 07/05/2019
Uvalda, GA- Mrs. Carolyn "Bebe" Boswell Moses, age 87, of Uvalda, died Friday, July 5, 2019 in the Community Hospice House in Vidalia, after an extended illness. She was a native of Uvalda Georgia, having lived in the house she was born in for the past sixty seven years. Bebe spent most of her adult life working at Moses Grass Company, in various positions, including President. What she valued was the times she worked with the Moses Clan- her husband, son, daughter-in-law and grandson. Additionally, Bebe worked for the Montgomery County Board of Education as Title 1 Coordinator. She was the first Executive Director of the Mt. Vernon Housing Authority. Bebe was active in the community, serving on the board of the Salvation Army of Vidalia. She served as Regent for four years with the Vidalia Chapter of the National Society of Daughters of the American Revolution. She was a member of the Mt Vernon Garden Club and the General Richard Montgomery Chapter- National Society of the Daughters of the American Colonists. She was a member of Phi Mu National Fraternity for women while attending Mercer University and The University of Georgia. Bebe was a faithful member of the Uvalda United Methodist Church. Mrs. Moses was preceded in death by her husband of thirty nine years, Edward C. Moses; her parents, Margaret Calhoun Boswell and Llewellyn Parker Boswell and one brother, Hal Parker Boswell.
Bebe is survived by one son, Lloyd Edward Moses and wife Pennie of Uvalda; one daughter, Lynn Boswell Moses of St Simons; grandchildren, Edward Arren Moses and wife Taylor of Uvalda, Kate Moses Stewart and husband Brantley of Morristown Tennessee; great grandchild, Amelia Blythe Stewart and a nephew, many nieces, cousins and friends. The family would like to acknowledge special friends and caregivers Stacy Whitehurst, Sadie Johnson and Regina Smith.
The funeral service will be held Sunday, July 7th, at 1:00pm at the Uvalda First United Methodist Church with Reverend Shareon Womack officiating. Burial will follow in the Uvalda City Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday evening from 5:00 until 7:00.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Uvalda United Methodist Church, PO Box 173, Uvalda, GA 30473 or the Community Hospice Foundation, PO Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30475.
Published in The Telegraph on July 7, 2019