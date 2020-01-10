Carolyn Pelkey Wilson
April 3, 1942 - January 8, 2020
Ft. Valley, GA- Carolyn M. Wilson, 77, of Ft. Valley, passed away on January 8, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Janet Smith will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service.
Carolyn was born on April 3, 1942 in Massena, New York to the late Floyd and Lucia Pelkey. Carolyn worked the majority of her life as a cake decorator, and help start the family bakery; Wilson Bakery which is now run by her daughter. Her favorite hobby was crochet, and she was a beloved member of the Middle Georgia Crochet Club where she formed lasting friendships and shared many good laughs. She was a former member of Marshallville Baptist Church and Evangelistic House or prayer.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, as well as one son; Thomas Christopher Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory is her family. Her beloved husband of 55 years; Thomas T. Wilson. Daughters; Tina Wilson Cohen and her husband Bennett of Centreville, Virginia and Wendy Wilson of Ft. Valley, Georgia. Grandchildren; Ava Wilson, Adian Wilson, Benjamin Defore, Jr, and T.J. Wilson as well as three great grandchildren. Siblings; Bruce Pelkey, Joyce Lyman and Alida Linter.
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020