Carolyn Pelkey Wilson (1942 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Carolyn Pelkey Wilson.
Service Information
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA
31216
(478)-788-2929
Obituary
Send Flowers

Carolyn Pelkey Wilson
April 3, 1942 - January 8, 2020
Ft. Valley, GA- Carolyn M. Wilson, 77, of Ft. Valley, passed away on January 8, 2020. A graveside service to celebrate her life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery, Pastor Janet Smith will officiate. The family will greet friends following the service.
Carolyn was born on April 3, 1942 in Massena, New York to the late Floyd and Lucia Pelkey. Carolyn worked the majority of her life as a cake decorator, and help start the family bakery; Wilson Bakery which is now run by her daughter. Her favorite hobby was crochet, and she was a beloved member of the Middle Georgia Crochet Club where she formed lasting friendships and shared many good laughs. She was a former member of Marshallville Baptist Church and Evangelistic House or prayer.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, as well as one son; Thomas Christopher Wilson.
Left to cherish her memory is her family. Her beloved husband of 55 years; Thomas T. Wilson. Daughters; Tina Wilson Cohen and her husband Bennett of Centreville, Virginia and Wendy Wilson of Ft. Valley, Georgia. Grandchildren; Ava Wilson, Adian Wilson, Benjamin Defore, Jr, and T.J. Wilson as well as three great grandchildren. Siblings; Bruce Pelkey, Joyce Lyman and Alida Linter.
Friends may sign the online register at www.fairhavenmacon.com
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Carolyn Pelkey Wilson
logo
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 10, 2020
bullet Smith
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.