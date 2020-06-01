Carolyn "Mommy Doll" Ragin
1940 - 2020
Carolyn "Mommy Doll" Ragin
March 14, 1940 - May 26, 2020
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Carolyn "Mommy Doll" Hudson Ragin. A private (Family Only) Graveside Service will be held Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Reverend Walter L. Glover will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a host of relatives and friends. Public viewing will be held Monday, June 1, 2020 at 3:00 PM until 6:00 PM at Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 1, 2020.
