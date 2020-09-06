Carolyn Rainey JenkinsJanuary 23, 1956 - August 28, 2020MACON, Georgia- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Carolyn Rainey Jenkins who went home peacefully to be with the Lord on Friday, August 28, 2020. Carolyn has now united with her son; Deputy Trentis Alfonso Jenkins, mother; Evelyn Poole-Bass, father; Grovenia Rainey, sisters; Betty Turner and Geraldine Burrell in Heaven. A Graveside Celebration will be held Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Good Samaritan Society Cemetery located at 3268 Avondale Mill Road, Macon, GA. 31216. Prophet Milton Morgan will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories two loving sons, Garry (Linda) Jenkins and Alfred Mikael Jenkins; grandchildren, Danielle, Jonathan, Taja, Malik, and Ethan; great grandchildren, Ja'Nyla, Ja'Laila, Joniya and Tru; siblings, Garry (Barbara) Rainey, Rachel (Jean) James and Ronnie (Denise) Rainey, Marocina (Jamel Ragin and Pearl Miller. aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, several godchildren and a host of other relatives and friends. Public Viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 from 3:00PM until 7:00PM at the funeral home. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.