Carolyn S. Buford
October 8, 1953 - July 3, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Carolyn S. Buford departed this earthly life on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Carolyn is survived by an extremely loving and devoted family including her husband, Jerome Buford; her children, Justin Mickale Buford, Brian Michael Buford, and Brandon Marcus Buford; her grandson, Camden Amir Buford; her mother, Annie Ruth Freeman; her siblings, Wanda Bryant (Jerome), Curtis Spurgeon, and Oliver Spurgeon, Jr. (Yolanda); her brother-in-law, Sharkley Buford (Deloris); her sisters-in-law, Janice Collier (Bill) and Ruby Jennings (James); and a host of other loving family members and friends.
Visitation with Carolyn's family will be Thursday, July 9, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. The funeral service celebrating her life will immediately follow at 6:00 p.m. in the chapel of McCullough Funeral Home with the Reverend Josh Kirvin officiating. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in memory of Carolyn S. Buford to the WRAC Scholarship Fund or The American Cancer Society Relay For Life
The Buford family respectfully requests that anyone attending the visitation or the funeral service wear a face mask for the protection and safety of everyone in attendance.
